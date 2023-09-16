CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed Friday afternoon in a crash that occurred on Mountain View Road, approximately 10 miles north of Jacksonville.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Roger Measles, 40, of Jacksonville, was injured when the motorcycle he was operating struck a trailer that was being towed by a Dodge Ram around 2:47 p.m. Jessica Slater, 34, of Jacksonville, a passenger on the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Measles was transported to Gadsden Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.