TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Construction for phase two of the Jack Warner Parkway improvement project is underway.

Starting Monday, May 9, Jack Warner Parkway will be closed between Greensboro Avenue and 21st Avenue. One way access will be provided for the businesses on the south side of Jack Warner Parkway in this area.

Bryan Gurney tells CBS 42 that the road construction will bring many improvements that will make the roadway better for pedestrians and motorists. Gurney is the City of Tuscaloosa’s associate engineer.

“So it’s a road improvement project and we will be replacing some aging utilities and water and sewer lines and installing improved drainage,” Gurney said. “We will have a median through the center for access management, and we will have a sidewalk for better pedestrian connectivity.”

Jack Warner Parkway improvements include: a four-lane roadway divided by a landscaped median; six-foot sidewalks on the north side from Greensboro Avenue to 21st Avenue; decorative roadway and pedestrian lighting, landscaping and irrigation; and underground utilities.

Janell Colburn says the work might cause some frustration and headaches for her customers, but she supports the project because the improvements will be good for downtown. Colburn is the sales director for Comfort Inn and Suites on Jack Warner Parkway.

“I know road construction can be difficult and can be aggravating but, I really feel like it’s a means to an end so to me it’s a necessary evil. Whenever we are developing in town you’re going to have these times and its one of these times that locally it gets on our nerves, but we have to remember it is progress.”

The road project is expected to be finished August 2023 and will cost nearly $5 million.