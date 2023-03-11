JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Bumpy, rugged and congested are some of the complaints drivers have about I-65.

Alabama Department of Transportation engineer DeJarvis Leonard said it’s been over 10 years since the stretch of I-65 from U.S. 31 in Hoover north to University Boulevard has received significant improvements.

“We constantly maintain that section with maintenance projects where we go in and repair concrete when it is in distress or destroyed,” Leonard said.

Drivers can soon expect to see some improvements, as ALDOT plans to do a resurfacing project from U.S. 31 in Hoover to the Green Springs interchange and south of University Boulevard.

“That project is expected to be led to contract this spring and anticipate the contract going to work this summer,” Leonard said.

Leonard told CBS 42 the resurfacing allows this section of the interstate to be smooth sailing for many years.

“The first thing we’ll do is repair any concrete slabs that have been damaged, then we will actually grind the concrete and make it as smooth as possible,” Leonard said. “Then, we will do a layer of leveling course on top of that to make it even smoother, and then we’ll come back with a final layer of asphalt.”

While this project is on the books, state leaders like Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth are lobbying for more to be done on the busy highway.

“I talk to people all over this state, and they agree that I-65 should be six lanes from the state line all the way to the Mobile coast,” Ainsworth said. “And we’re going to try to make that a priority and make it happen.

Leonard said the resurfacing project will be completed next summer.