I-65 shut down near Greensprings exit after woman struck, killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 are shut down near the Greensprings exit after a woman was struck and killed on the roadway.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to the interstate on reports of a pedestrian struck just after 3 p.m. A female was found lying in the roadway unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene, according to BPD. An investigation is underway.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.