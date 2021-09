BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All lanes on I-65 Northbound are shut down until further notice after a three-car crash near the 237 mile marker in Alabaster, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA was notified of the crash involving two commercial vehicles around 1:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by using alternate routes.

ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.