The Pelham Fire Department is working to clear the wreckage of an 18-wheeler on I-65. (Courtesy: Al Ratcliffe)

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — I-65 northbound is closed Thursday at Highway 119 in Pelham. An 18-wheeler was flipped on its side and has caught on fire.

The Pelham Fire Department is on the scene and working to clear the wreckage in an effort to get traffic moving. It is unknown if there are any injures or fatalities. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at about 12:21 p.m. ALEA stated the northbound lanes will be blocked for an unknown amount of time.

(Courtesy: Al Ratcliffe)

Southbound traffic on I-65 is still moving.