BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All lanes of I-59 southbound near mile marker 118 are shutdown in Birmingham due to crash Tuesday morning.

According to state troopers, a crash involving several vehicles caused the shutdown to happen around 7:20 a.m. Troopers did not provide an ETA on when southbound lanes could reopen.

CBS 42 News will update this story as more information is made available.