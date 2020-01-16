Almost done! An up-close look at the new I-59/20 bridge

I-59/20 Shutdown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re getting our first up-close look at the new I-59/20 bridge.

 It’s scheduled to open on or before next Tuesday, Jan. 21.

This morning, our cameras were rolling as ALDOT crews tested out the bridge — and worked on some of the finishing touches.

