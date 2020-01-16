Almost done! An up-close look at the new I-59/20 bridge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re getting our first up-close look at the new I-59/20 bridge.
It’s scheduled to open on or before next Tuesday, Jan. 21.
This morning, our cameras were rolling as ALDOT crews tested out the bridge — and worked on some of the finishing touches.
We will have much more on that in live reports tonight on the CBS 42 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
LATEST POSTS
- Prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged with killing Tuscaloosa officer
- Winfield City High School teacher arrested for allegedly sending nude photo to student
- Foam cheesehead is hot when Packers do well
- Man charged after handgun found in luggage at NJ airport
- Watch live: House presents articles to Senate to begin Trump’s impeachment trial