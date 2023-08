HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash on I-459 in Hoover is causing significant delays for drivers Tuesday morning.

According to Hoover Police, several cars were involved in a crash on I-459 south near mile marker 11 around 4:05 a.m. At least one person was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment as a result of the crash.

Officers with Hoover Police are investigating the crash and working to reopen I-459 South at this time.