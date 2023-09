MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-22 Saturday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Janet R. Krehemker, of Jacksonville, Florida, was fatally injured when the Ford Econoline she was driving left the roadway and struck a ravine. Krehemker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. about 12 miles east of Winfield. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.