PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash has shut down westbound lanes of I-20 Tuesday morning.
According to ALGO, the crash has I-20 WB closed from exit 156 (US 78) to exit 153.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternative path.
by: Austin Franklin
Posted:
Updated:
(Getty)