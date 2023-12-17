CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on I-20 in Calhoun County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 58-year-old driver Anthony A. Finley and 59-year-old passenger Kimberly H. Finley, both of Heflin, were fatally injured when the Toyota Sienna they were in was hit by a Ford Mustang. The Sienna then left the road and struck an embankment and trees before overturning.

The Finleys were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:05 a.m. about three miles east of the Oxford city limits. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.