WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning in Winston County left a 69-year-old man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ricky Frost, of Houston, Ala., was injured when his Jeep Cherokee left the road and hit a tree at around 9:29 a.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 33 near the 6-mile-marker, approximately five miles north of Double Springs. Frost was not wearing a seat-belt at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.