HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Helena woman was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle accident in Shelby County late Wednesday night.

According to Hoover Police Department Cpt. Keith Czeskleba, the Hoover 911 center received a call at 11:30 p.m. of an accident on Shelby County Road 13 near the intersection of Shelby County Road 52. Police officers and medics from Hoover and Helena responded to the scene. Hoover medics pronounced the woman dead at 11:44 p.m. on the scene.

Hoover police traffic officers investigated the crash and determined the vehicle was attempting to negotiate a curve when it left the roadway and struck several trees. No other people were involved in the crash.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman, but her identity is being withheld to allow her next of kin time to notify other family members. The Helena Police Department confirmed the woman was a student at Helena High School. There has been a memorial and prayer service scheduled for 7 a.m. Friday at the high school’s football stadium.