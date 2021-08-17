Head-on collision outside Tuscaloosa kills 26-year-old woman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa claimed the life of a woman Tuesday.

Tyler Kamilia Ball was driving a 2012 Honda Civic when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The crash occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Bear Creek Road approximately two miles south of Tuscaloosa; Ball was pronounced dead on scene while the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement are continuing to investigate the crash. No further information is available at this time.