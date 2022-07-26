TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old Trussville woman was killed in a head-on collision early Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Pamela Gonzales-Pena was driving north near the 400 block of Main Street when the vehicle she was driving crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

Gonzales-Pena was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 1:29 a.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash.