ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hazel Green man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Johnny R. Huff, 65, died when the GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert, went airborne, landed in a ravine and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about five miles west of Attalla on U.S. 278 near Rowan Drive.

The ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.