LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old Harpersville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Leeds.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Michael Renew was driving west on Hwy 78 when a truck attempting to turn onto the I-20 on ramp struck Renew’s car.

The collision caused Renew’s vehicle to slide off the road and into a grassy area off the I-20 on ramp. The coroner’s office states the crash happened around 6 a.m. and Renew was pronounced dead at 6:17 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation by Leeds Police.