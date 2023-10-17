WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Haleyville woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winston County Sunday afternoon.

Charity Cordray, 42, was injured when the Toyota Avalon she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 11 p.m., according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cordray was not using a seat-belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Winston County 11 near Littleville Road.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.