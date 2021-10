WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Haleyville woman was killed last Thursday when she was struck by a car in Winston County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Tamber Simmons, 44, was hit around 7:45 a.m. Thursday by an unknown vehicle on Alabama 195 near the 34 mile marker. Simmons was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

ALEA Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

