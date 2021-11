AKRON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 16-year-old has died after their car crashed into a Hale County culvert Sunday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 16-year-old from Akron left the roadway they were driving on and struck a culvert around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

The teen was pronounced dead at the crash. The crash occurred on Hale County 21, just five miles north of Akron.

No further information has been provided.

