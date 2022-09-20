JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m.

Schmidt was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at this time.