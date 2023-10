ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Gadsden man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael A. Ridens was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was riding left the roadway, struck a guardrail and then a tree. Ridens was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 278 about seven miles west of Attalla around 2:11 p.m. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.