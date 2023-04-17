A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night in Gadsden has left a 35-year-old man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin Corum was injured when the ATV he was driving left the road and hit a fence at around 6:33 p.m. After the initial impact, he was ejected and struck a tree.

Corum was not using a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Moody Road near Roswell Creek Road, approximately 11 miles south of Arab.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.