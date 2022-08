WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 76-year-old Fultondale man killed in a two-vehicle Walker County crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to state troopers, Roy Howell was driving on I-22, near mile marker 60, when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer around 3:10 p.m.

Howell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash at this time.