MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man from Florida was killed Friday morning in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on I-22.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the tractor-trailer Michael Jones was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail before overturning. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about three miles east of Winfield around 5:45 a.m.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.