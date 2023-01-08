HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — An unidentified man is dead following a fiery crash in Hoover Saturday night.

According to Hoover Police, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside around 11:00 pm off of I-459 South near mile marker 11. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire personnel.

Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was traveling at a high speed, left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. No one else was inside the vehicle at the time.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.