BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that led to multiple injuries Friday night.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Tobias Jones said crews are responding to a multi-casualty motor vehicles accident on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road. He stated that a total of 13 victims were injured, nine of which are in critical condition. All victims have been transported to local hospitals.

Two cars have been reported to be involved in the accident so far. It is currently unknown what caused the accident.

Irondale, Cahaba Valley and Trussville Fire Departments are also provided assistance. No further information is available as authorities continue to assess the scene.