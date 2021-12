TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are currently on scene investigating a fatal crash on I-59 northbound near Trussville Thursday morning.

According to the Trussville Police Department, officers responded to a crash on I-59 North between exits 141 and 143. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that the crash was fatal.

I-59 has reopened following the crash. No further information has been made available at this time.

