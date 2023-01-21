A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Floyd, 29, was injured when his Ford F-250 left the roadway, hit a ditch and overturned. The crash occurred around 7:28 p.m., on Cullman County 1212, three miles north of West Point. Floyd was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.