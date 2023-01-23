FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A school bus with students on board was involved in an accident in Fairfield Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Fairfield City Schools, a school bus with the district was involved in a minor accident near the football field.

“The immediate assessment of our students and employee revealed that no one was hurt, and emergency medical attention was not a need at that time,” the district reported.

Students were carried to school and allowed to call their parents to inform them of the incident.

No information on either the cause and circumstances surrounding the accident have been released.