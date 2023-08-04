MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 69-year-old Eutaw man died after two tractor-trailers collided Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), William M. Lancaster was fatally injured when the tractor-trailer he was driving struck the trailer of another tractor-trailer. Lancaster was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other tractor-trailer was injured and taken to Whitfield Regional Hospital.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on U.S. 80 about six miles west of Demopolis. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.