Etowah County woman dies after car crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A car crash resulted in the death of an Attalla woman in Marshall County Wednesday night.

Stacey Davenport Scott, 44, was injured when the 2004 Chevy Trailblazer she was driving crossed the center-line of the road on Alabama Hwy. 75 and struck a 2012 Nissan Maxima at 9:50 p.m. Thursday. The crash happened two miles south of Albertville near Bethany Road.

Scott was flown to a nearby helicopter by helicopter, where she died.

The driver of the Nissan, Christy Denise Keeton, 44, of Albertville, and a child, who was a passenger in the Nissan, were both airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division was investigating the cause of the crash.