St. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 85-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a St. Clair County crash on December 27.

According to state troopers, Ivey L. Mason was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Mason was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Kelly Creek Road near McCrory Road north of Moody.

Troopers said 83-year-old Sharon B. Mason was also injured in the crash. Sharon was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.