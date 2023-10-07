CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver was killed after colliding with a school bus in Calera Friday afternoon, according to the Calera Police Department.

According to CPD, the accident occurred on Smokey Road near the Stone Creek Subdivision. Police chief David Hyche confirmed the bus involved was from Calera Middle School. A few children suffered minor injuries.

Cindy Warner with Shelby County Schools said the bus was delivering students home to the Stone Crest neighborhood off Smokey Road when the accident occurred.