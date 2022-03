TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police said everyone is expected to recover following a crash that left one vehicle overturned Sunday afternoon in Tarrant.

Tarrant Police said they responded to a crash at the intersection of Hwy 79 and Ford Avenue on Sunday. The crash left one vehicle overturned, but the driver of the truck was able to exit the vehicle prior to EMS arrival.

Police did not release further details at this time, but all involved are expected to recover.