VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A 46-year-old man died Monday night during a traffic stop in Vestavia Hills.

According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Hwy. 31 and I-65 around 9 p.m. Monday when the driver had a medical emergency.

Paramedics were called, but the 46-year-old driver died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

