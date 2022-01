DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Dora man was killed after being struck by two cars late Sunday night after he reportedly was walking on I-22.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 23-year-old Chapley Loyd Jones was walking on Interstate 22 westbound near Snowville-Brent Road in Dora when he was struck by two vehicles just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

No further information has been made available. The investigation is ongoing.