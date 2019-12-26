Deadline approaching for Birmingham bridge project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The deadline is approaching for a company to earn a $15 million bonus for finishing work early on a major bridge project in Alabama’s largest city.

State officials say Johnson Brothers Corp. will earn the money if it completes work by Jan. 21 on the new Interstate 59/20 overpasses through Birmingham. The company will have to pay $250,000 a day if the opening is delayed past March 21.

State transportation officials say the work is nearly done, and they’ll work out a schedule for opening the roads after the holidays. The highway has been shut down through Birmingham since January.

