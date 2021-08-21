Cullman man killed in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 58-year-old Cullman man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Blount County Friday night.

According to state troopers, Franklin E. Strickland was killed when his vehicle, which was stopped in the roadway due to a previous crash, was struck from behind. Strickland suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on I-65 at mile marker 285, one mile north of Hayden.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.