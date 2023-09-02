CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Cullman man died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened just after midnight Saturday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Maxwell W. Ratcliff was critically injured when the Ram he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was transported to Cullman Regional Hosptial. Ratcliff then died as a result of his injuries.

Two passengers in the vehicle were injured and taken to area hospitals. The crash happened about two miles northwest of Cold Springs on Cullman County 107. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.