ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was fatally injured following a crash Thursday morning involving a school bus.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on US 231. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died as a result of the crash.

State Troopers did not specify the number of vehicles involved or which school the bus belonged to.

Troopers are on the scene at this time and limited information is available.

