BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were injured in a crash in Greene County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at approximately 2:40 p.m. near the 48 mile marker along I-59 in Greene County and involved a charter bus. As a result of the crash, the southbound lanes in the area are blocked.

The two who were injured were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center. Their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Nothing further is available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.