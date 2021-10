CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash closed southbound lanes of I-65 in Chilton County Thursday morning.

According to state troopers, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. near mile marker 217 and resulted in road blockage. Troopers added that southbound lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.