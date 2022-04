GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed I-59 southbound lanes in Greene County Friday morning.

State troopers said the crash happened around 3:23 a.m. Friday near mile marker 52 and resulted in roadway blockage. No ETA was given on when southbound lanes could reopen.

All drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route at this time.