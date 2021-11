SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 50-year-old Columbiana man was killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

According to state troopers, Patrick Nichols died when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.

Troopers said the crash was not discovered until the morning of November 29, and Nichols was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Shelby County 26, roughly three miles north of Columbiana.