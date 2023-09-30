CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Clanton man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Leighton Nelson, 44, was killed when the ATV he was driving left the roadway before coming back onto the roadway and overturning around 3:30 p.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Sisco, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred approximately eight miles from the Clanton city limits.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.