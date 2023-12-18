CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning has left a 63-year-old Clanton man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jimmie Cleckler was injured when the F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a large mound of dirt around 6:15 a.m. Cleckler was transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The crash occurred on U.S. 31 near the 213 mile-marker.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.