CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jemison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 57-year-old Mariano V. Rico was fatally injured when the Chevrolet Impala he was driving left the road and struck a tree. Rico, who was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. about one mile south of Jemison. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.