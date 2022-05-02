ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that left a child and a woman dead Saturday afternoon in Elmore County.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on US Highway 231 North near Wetumpka.

According to ALEA, a Florida man was driving a Honda Odyssey with a child and a woman as passengers. The vehicle then crossed the center line, sideswiped a Chevrolet Trax driven by a Heflin woman and then collided head-on with a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Titus woman.

The child in the Florida man’s vehicle and the Titus woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was later identified as Shelia Frost, 57.

The man and woman in the Odyssey were taken to Baptist South Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the crash.